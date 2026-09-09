Mohanlal’s upcoming film Operation Ganga, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, is set against the backdrop of one of India’s major evacuation missions during the Russia-Ukraine war. The makers have unveiled a poster featuring Ukraine’s iconic Motherland Monument, adding a significant visual element to the film’s setting.

Mohanlal’s Operation Ganga poster features Ukraine’s iconic Motherland Monument

Operation Ganga refers to the Indian government’s evacuation mission launched in 2022 to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. The film seeks to recreate the challenges surrounding the evacuation and the efforts involved in bringing the stranded Indians back home.

The monument featured in the poster is the Motherland Monument, also known as Batkivshchyna-Maty, located in Kyiv. Standing on the hills overlooking the Dnipro River, the landmark depicts a woman holding a sword and shield bearing Ukraine’s trident emblem. It forms part of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War complex and is among the country’s most recognisable monuments.

Its inclusion in the Operation Ganga poster connects the film directly to the Ukrainian setting in which the events unfolded. The monument has also come to represent strength and resilience in Ukraine, giving the poster an added layer of significance against the backdrop of the conflict.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga stars Mohanlal in the lead role, with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles. The film is directed by Vishnu Mohan.

Also Read: Mohanlal starrer Operation Ganga gets military expertise as Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar joins as adviser

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