Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrate Janmashtami with their kids dressed as Krishna and Radha

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with their little ones, adding a special touch to the festive occasion. The couple dressed their son and daughter as Sri Krishna and Radha Rani, respectively, as they marked the auspicious festival with their family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrate Janmashtami with their kids dressed as Krishna and Radha

The glimpses shared on social media showed the little ones dressed for the occasion, bringing a festive atmosphere to the Konidela household. The pictures also drew reactions from fans, with many expressing their happiness at seeing the family celebrate the festival together.

“Fans say - Little Krishna has entered the Chiranjeevi home after many years 🦚💙” while responding to the heartwarming glimpses on their social media.

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents for the second time on January 31 this year, when they welcomed twins—a boy and a girl. The couple later hosted an intimate naming ceremony in Hyderabad on February 12.

During the ceremony, the second-time parents revealed the names of their children. Their son was named Shiva Ram, while their daughter was named Anveera Devi.

The Janmashtami celebrations offered another glimpse into the family’s festive moments, with Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi dressed as the beloved characters associated with the festival.

Also Read : Ram Charan visits Ayyappa temple at Coimbatore with wife Upasana Konidela after wrist surgery

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