Ram Charan visited the Ayyappa Temple in Coimbatore with his wife, Upasana Konidela, just days after undergoing wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shooting of his upcoming sports drama, Peddi. The actor, who is currently recovering from the procedure, was spotted wearing an arm sling as he offered prayers at the temple.

Ram Charan visits Ayyappa temple at Coimbatore with wife Upasana Konidela after wrist surgery

Photos from the visit quickly made their way across social media, showing Ram dressed in traditional attire with his Ayyappa mala, a black shirt, and a lungi. Upasana accompanied him in a floral blue kurta set. The couple was seen participating in prayers, while another image captured Upasana feeding cows at the temple's goshala. Ram also spent time interacting with temple authorities and priests, posing for photographs with them as devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Earlier in the day, a picture of Ram smiling from his hospital bed while wearing an arm sling had also gone viral. Producer Bunny Vas shared the image and wrote, “To the dearest Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu, wishing you a super speedy recovery following your wrist surgery. Our prayers are with you..Get well very soon and get back into action, Charan garu…”

#RamCharan and his wife @upasanakonidela at Ayyappa swamy temple in Coimbatore today..🤝 RC had a wrist surgery in Ganga Hospital..✌️ pic.twitter.com/KRKhBMqg8z — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 29, 2026

Following the circulation of the hospital photo, Peddi production house Vriddhi Cinemas issued an official statement saying, “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment."

The statement further added, "His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

Ram Charan underwent surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore after a right wrist injury was aggravated during the filming of Peddi. The surgery was led by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S. Rajasekaran, with hand and wrist specialist Dr. Alejandro Badia from Miami joining the medical team because of the complexity of the injury. Before the surgery, Upasana had shared photos of herself offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman for Ram's speedy recovery. The actor has now been advised to take adequate rest over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery.

Also Read : Ram Charan advised 8 weeks of complete bed rest after wrist surgery; Vriddhi Cinemas pen heartfelt note

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