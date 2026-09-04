Annapurna Studios is steadily expanding its presence in film distribution, with a renewed focus on bringing diverse cinema from across languages.

Annapurna Studios has been building its distribution portfolio with films like Eko and Balan: The Boy from the Malayalam Industry, Suriya-starrer Tamil film Karuppu, released in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu, and Akkineni Akhil’s Lenin reflecting their commitment to support distinctive cinema.

Annapurna Studios expands distribution footprint with I’m Game, Sardar 2, EPIC and more

Their September line-up includes Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, Karthi’s Sardar 2 and EPIC - First Semester. Adding to the September slate is Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, with the studio involved in both the production and distribution of the film.

Supriya Yarlagadda, Executive Director - Annapurna Studios said, “Telugu audiences have always been passionate film lovers and have celebrated great cinema irrespective of language. For us, cinema has no linguistic barriers when the content connects with the audience. Through our distribution initiative, we want to bring films that we genuinely believe deserve to be experienced on the big screen to audiences across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while building a transparent and sustainable distribution ecosystem.”

Annapurna Studios’ expanding distribution network is part of their larger vision to revive a commission-based distribution model in order to create stronger theatrical opportunities for story-led films.

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