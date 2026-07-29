The actor reportedly postponed the procedure to fulfill promotional commitments before undergoing treatment in Coimbatore.

Ram Charan has successfully undergone wrist surgery after sustaining an injury during the filming of his blockbuster sports action drama Peddi. The actor, who reportedly delayed the medical procedure to complete the film's promotional commitments, is now recovering well following the surgery and has been advised an extended period of rest.

Ram Charan advised 8 weeks of complete bed rest after wrist surgery; Vriddhi Cinemas pen heartfelt note

According to reports, Ram Charan suffered the wrist injury while shooting Peddi. Although he initially managed the discomfort and continued working, doctors eventually recommended surgery. Choosing to prioritize the film's promotions, the actor reportedly postponed the procedure until his professional commitments were completed.

Earlier this week, Ram Charan was admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore, where he underwent the surgery successfully. Reports further suggest that the actor has been advised complete bed rest for a minimum of eight weeks. His recovery plan is also expected to include physiotherapy to ensure proper healing before he resumes work.

#RamCharan had his Wrist Surgery Done under the Expert Team of Doctors Yesterday in Coimbatore. He has been advised a minimum 8 weeks of rest with physiotherapy for complete recovery 🙏🏻 Get Well Soon & Get Back into Action Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Anna! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JBFyz5YxvM — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) July 28, 2026



Confirming the development, producers Vriddhi Cinemas shared an official statement on social media, praising the actor's dedication despite his injury. “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon. With prayers and best wishes, Vriddhi Cinemas.”

A fighter on and off the screen ❤️ Wishing our beloved Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Garu a smooth and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/7hmeyE0QLm — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) July 28, 2026



The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans across social media, with many wishing the actor a speedy recovery and expressing admiration for his commitment to completing the film despite his injury.

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, marked one of Ram Charan's biggest releases of 2026. The Telugu-language sports action drama stars the actor in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film features music composed by A. R. Rahman.

Released theatrically on June 4, 2026, Peddi opened across multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, ScreenX, ICE, PXL, MX4D, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. As Ram Charan begins his recovery, fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing him return to the big screen in full health.

Also Read: Ram Charan undergoes successful right wrist surgery in Coimbatore

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