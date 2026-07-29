The Kantara actor-filmmaker will be honoured at the upcoming edition of IFFM, where he is also expected to participate as one of the festival's marquee guests.

Actor, writer, and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is set to be honoured with the Leadership in Cinema Award at the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The recognition will acknowledge his contribution to Indian cinema and his body of work, which has drawn attention for bringing stories rooted in regional culture to audiences across India and internationally.

Rishab Shetty to receive Leadership in Cinema Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

Over the past few years, Shetty has gained widespread recognition through the Kantara franchise, which draws inspiration from the folklore, traditions, and spiritual heritage of coastal Karnataka. His work has contributed to the growing visibility of regional storytelling on a larger platform, with Kantara emerging as one of the notable successes in Indian cinema in recent years.

According to the festival organisers, the Leadership in Cinema Award recognises artists whose work has made a significant contribution to cinema and culture. Rishab Shetty will also attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's featured guests, joining filmmakers and artists participating in the annual event.

Reacting to the honour, Shetty said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences."

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange also spoke about the decision to honour the filmmaker, saying, “Rishab Shetty represents a new generation of Indian filmmakers whose work is both deeply rooted and globally relevant. Through his singular storytelling voice, he has demonstrated how local stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted to honour him with the Leadership in Cinema Award and look forward to welcoming him to IFFM 2026."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the prominent international festivals dedicated to Indian cinema and annually showcases films, panel discussions, industry interactions, and cultural events featuring talent from India and the South Asian region. The 2026 edition is expected to bring together filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals for a series of screenings, conversations, networking events, and the annual IFFM Awards.

With the announcement, Rishab Shetty joins the list of recipients of the festival's Leadership in Cinema Award, which has previously recognised several distinguished personalities from the Indian film industry. The honour further adds to the filmmaker's growing international recognition as he continues to expand his presence both as an actor and director.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty teams up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in special collaboration; says, “My love for Spider-Man has only grown stronger”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.