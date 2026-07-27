Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury that worsened during the shooting of his upcoming film Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore by a team of specialists.

Ram Charan undergoes successful right wrist surgery in Coimbatore

The surgery was led by Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital and an orthopedic surgeon. Given the nature of the injury, hand and wrist specialist Dr. Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the medical team for the procedure. The surgery was carried out by Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Dr. Alejandro Badia, Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, along with their team of specialists.

Ram Charan's family was with him during his treatment in Coimbatore. Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and Upasana remained by his side throughout the surgery and the recovery period at the hospital.

According to the medical team, the surgery was completed successfully, and Ram Charan is recovering well. Doctors are satisfied with the outcome of the procedure and have advised him to begin a structured rehabilitation programme. He will undergo rehabilitation before returning to his professional commitments.

The family also thanked everyone for the love, prayers, and support extended to Ram Charan during this period. Fans from different parts of the world have been sending their wishes for his speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing him return to work after completing his rehabilitation.

The update comes as Ram Charan continues work on Peddi, for which he had been filming before the wrist injury required medical attention. With the surgery now completed successfully, his focus will remain on recovery and rehabilitation before resuming his shooting schedule.

Also Read : Ram Charan arrives in the UK for Peddi fan screenings on June 27

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