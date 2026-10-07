The trailer of Jailer 2 has given audiences their first glimpse of Apeksha Porwal in the Rajinikanth starrer. Sun Pictures released the trailer on October 5, and a brief action sequence featuring Apeksha holding a gun and performing combat moves quickly caught viewers’ attention.

Jailer 2 trailer: Apeksha Porwal confirms her casting; says, “Did you catch your girl?”

Apeksha, who is making her Tamil debut with Jailer 2, confirmed her appearance on Instagram on October 6. Sharing a still from the trailer, she wrote, “Since it’s everywhere anyway.. Did you catch your girl in the trailer of Jailer 2 yet?”

While her exact character name and the extent of her role have not been revealed, Apeksha can be seen in a short but intense sequence involving a gun and action moves. Her appearance has prompted viewers to speculate about the character she plays in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apeksha Porwal (@apeksha_porwal)

What happens in the Jailer 2 trailer?

The approximately two-and-a-half-minute trailer brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, following the events of the first Jailer. In the new film, Tiger appears to be keeping a low profile as a driver in a remote village, while a larger criminal syndicate begins closing in on him.

The trailer introduces several new characters and antagonists, including S. J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Kalpak, Vidya Balan as Kantha and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the film.

Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha and Jackie Shroff as Kamdev are also seen returning to support Tiger.

The trailer also features several action sequences and mass moments centred on Rajinikanth. Fans have additionally speculated about a possible appearance by Hrithik Roshan after spotting a silhouette in the footage, although his face is not clearly visible and his involvement has not been established through the trailer.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth reprise the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026, in standard and IMAX formats.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Former Miss India Apeksha Porwal speaks on becoming Zoya for Jio Cinema’s Honeymoon Photographer; recalls doing action in jungles of Manali for debut show Undekhi, calls it “one big adventure”

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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