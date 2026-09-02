The untitled project also features Radhika Sarathkumar and marks Panorama Studios first Tamil production as it expands its presence in South Indian cinema.

Director Raja Krishna Menon has begun work on his first Tamil film, an untitled psychological horror drama featuring Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. Principal photography for the project has commenced in London. The film is being produced by Panorama Studios in association with Locomotive Global.

Raja Krishna Menon joins hands for his first Tamil film starring Trisha Krishnan; begins filming the psychological horror drama

Known for films such as Airlift, Chef and Pippa, Menon is now exploring the psychological horror genre with a story centred entirely around women. The project also marks his debut in Tamil cinema and is being positioned as a departure from the high-stakes dramas he has previously explored.

Speaking about the film and his decision to venture into a new language and genre, Menon said, “Someone once quite aptly called me ‘genre agnostic,’ and this film is another exploration in that journey. This is a story that is a first for me in many ways — my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centred entirely around women.”

The filmmaker also spoke about collaborating with the cast and the production teams. “Adding to that is the privilege of working with Trisha Krishnan, Radhika ma’am, Aparna Balamurali, the wonderful cast and a fantastic crew. It makes this journey all the more exciting,” he said.

Menon further acknowledged the support from Panorama Studios and Locomotive Global during the development of the project. “Panorama Studios and Kumar Mangat ji have been incredibly supportive of my creative process, while Vikas and Sunder from Locomotive Global share the same commitment to telling the story the way it should be told, without a compromise. I couldn’t have asked for a better set of people to take this new journey with,” he added.

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The film brings together three actors from different generations and backgrounds. Trisha Krishnan is among the prominent names in Tamil cinema, while Radhika Sarathkumar brings decades of experience across film and television. Aparna Balamurali, who has also won a National Award, completes the principal trio.

For Panorama Studios, the project marks its first Tamil venture as part of the production house’s expanding footprint in South Indian cinema. The film is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sundar Aaron, Vikas Sharma and Amit Dalmia.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the makers have indicated that the film will focus on atmosphere, psychological tension and character-driven storytelling rather than relying primarily on conventional jump scares. With filming now underway in London, further details about the title, release plans and additional cast are expected to be announced later.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan calls out Zara after receiving “body odour”-smelling clothes in home deliveries: “Third time in a row”

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