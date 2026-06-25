Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has begun story discussions with director Sujeeth for OG 2, the follow-up to their film OG. The conversations have also encompassed the broader OG Universe, covering character arcs, interconnected storylines, and the visual direction of future instalments.

Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth begin discussions on OG 2; plans for OG Universe take shape

During the discussions, Pawan Kalyan confirmed his commitment to the project, stating, “Whatever from my side, will be ready.” He also remarked that a particular sequence in the film is “going to be an iconic visual.”

Director Sujeeth elaborated on the world-building elements of the OG Universe, touching on character layers, symbolic imagery, and specific narrative devices. Among the details discussed were sequences involving snow transitioning to blood, references to an “outsider” element surrounding the protagonist, the significance of the OG pet, and character arcs intended to develop across future films.

The discussions reflected active creative involvement from both Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth, with the actor contributing suggestions and questions alongside the director’s storytelling framework.

OG, the first film in the series, was directed by Sujeeth and starred Pawan Kalyan. A release date for OG 2 and further production details, including the producer and production house, have not been disclosed.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan gives green signal to OG 2? Discussions to begin after director Sujeeth returns from abroad

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