The pan-India period action drama introduces its clan-based world with a character-forward first glimpse, highlighting intensive martial arts prep and a sprawling ensemble.

Pa. Ranjith drops first glimpse of Vettuvam characters: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala and ensemble cast unveiled in striking new looks

Director Pa. Ranjith's Vettuvam has raised the anticipation bar with its first glimpse, which spotlights the film's ensemble cast and the visually rich universe of rival clans battling for dominance. Marketed as Ranjith's first pan-India project, the glimpse promises a world defined by power struggles, distinct character designs and large-scale world-building.

Pa. Ranjith drops first glimpse of Vettuvam characters: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala and ensemble cast unveiled in striking new looks

The newly released footage focuses on introducing the players in this high-stakes world, presenting each actor with a strikingly distinctive look that underscores their role within the clan dynamics. The ensemble includes Arya, V. R. Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, alongside Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun, Santha Kumar, Melody, Manisha, Nimmy, Raphael, Vikram, Naveen and Prakash.

According to the makers, the character designs add another layer of intrigue, signaling a narrative driven by multiple power centres rather than a single protagonist.

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The glimpse also hints at the physical preparation behind the performances. Reports from the production indicate that the cast underwent intensive training in martial arts and traditional Indian warfare techniques to authentically portray the combat and cultural texture of the Vettuvam universe. This emphasis on craft aligns with Pa. Ranjith's reputation for grounded, research-backed storytelling.

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Composer G. V. Prakash Kumar's score is being positioned as a key element in building the film's aura, complementing the grand scale envisioned by Ranjith. The director, known for acclaimed titles such as Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Thangalaan, is expected to bring a similar intensity to this clan-centric saga.

Vettuvam is written and directed by Pa. Ranjith and is slated for a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by S. Sai Devanand, S. Sai Venkateswaran and Pa. Ranjith under Learn and Teach Production and Neelam Productions, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2026.

Also Read: Pa. Ranjith announces his first Pan-India film Vettuvam, first glimpse out on September 18

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