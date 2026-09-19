The Rawindra Pulle directorial has released a brief glimpse ahead of the official teaser, with the Rashmika Mandanna starrer set to hit cinemas on November 27.

The makers of Mysaa have unveiled a pre-teaser offering the first glimpse of the character of Rashmika Mandanna ahead of the film’s official teaser release on September 20. The upcoming action thriller, directed by Rawindra Pulle, features Mandanna in a role that marks a departure from several of her recent performances.

Mysaa: Pre-Teaser of Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets unveiled ahead of September 20 teaser release

The pre-teaser gives audiences a brief look at the world of Mysaa, featuring fiery visuals, unrest in a village and a striking shot of Rashmika emerging from the water. The glimpse is accompanied by a score composed by Jakes Bejoy, setting up the atmosphere ahead of the full teaser.

The makers shared the pre-teaser on social media while announcing that the official teaser will arrive on September 20. Their caption read, “AGAINST ALL ODDS… SHE RISES. Witness @rashmika_mandanna like you’ve NEVER IMAGINED HER BEFORE. #MysaaTeaser TOMORROW, 20th September.. https://youtu.be/tWeEGhoWoBQ #MYSAA IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawindra Pulle (@rawindrapulle)



Mysaa has been positioned as a female-led pan-India film, with Rashmika at the centre of its story. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The pre-teaser offers limited details about the plot but hints at conflict and a character-driven narrative.

For Rashmika, the project comes as another pan-India outing following her work across multiple film industries. In Mysaa, she is expected to take on a more action-oriented part, with the newly released footage focusing on her character’s intense presence rather than revealing the larger storyline.

The film is produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with the pre-teaser using his score to underline the tension and atmosphere of the footage.

While the short video keeps the details of the narrative under wraps, the full teaser scheduled for September 20 is expected to provide a clearer look at the characters, setting and conflict at the heart of the film.

Mysaa is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026. With the teaser arriving on September 20, the makers are now set to offer a more detailed look at Rashmika’s character and the world of the film.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals how hip injury led to unexpected family time with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “This is the most time we have spent together”

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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