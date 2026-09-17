Pa. Ranjith announces his first Pan-India film Vettuvam, first glimpse out on September 18

Tamil filmmaker Pa. Ranjith has announced his first Pan-India film, Vettuvam. The director shared the announcement with a poster, while a glimpse into the world of the upcoming film is scheduled to be unveiled on September 18, 2026, at 12 PM.

Pa. Ranjith announces his first Pan-India film Vettuvam, first glimpse out on September 18

Known for films such as Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Thangalaan, Pa. Ranjith is now venturing into the Pan-India space with Vettuvam. The first poster offers a glimpse into the film’s setting and has sparked curiosity about the story and its themes.

The poster features a Mallakhamba, with performers seen climbing the pole. This has led to speculation that the traditional Indian sport could have a role in the film’s narrative. Mallakhamba is a traditional discipline originating from the Indian subcontinent, in which performers combine gymnastics and aerial yoga movements while using a stationary vertical pole. The sport has a long history in India and has been associated with physical training and traditional forms of exercise.

The makers are set to introduce the world of Vettuvam on September 18 at 12 PM. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “A world beyond all we’ve known. A world unlike any other...The #WorldOfVettuvam - An introduction to #Vettuvam. Tomorrow | 12 PM. A film by @beemji.”

Pa. Ranjith has previously directed films including Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Thangalaan. Kabali, starring Rajinikanth, was among the highest-grossing Tamil films at the time, with its worldwide gross estimated at over Rs 320 crore. Meanwhile, Kaala was included in the British Film Institute's Sight and Sound magazine list of the ‘25 Films of the 21st Century’, making it the only Indian film on the list.

With Vettuvam, Ranjith is set to explore another story on a larger scale. The film is planned for a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. More details about the project are expected to be revealed with the upcoming introduction to the world of Vettuvam.

Also Read : Thangalaan press conference: Chiyaan Vikram reveals he was shy on the first day of shoot wearing the langot; also says he did films for free: “My wife then said, ‘We need food on the table’”

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