Samjad P S’s Malayalam film received a response from the Toronto audience, with the team discussing its making during the post-screening Q&A.

HALF makes TIFF debut in Midnight Madness; becomes first Malayalam film to screen in the section

Malayalam film HALF, directed by Samjad P S, has made its debut in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). According to the film’s team, it is the first Malayalam film to be screened in the section.

HALF makes TIFF debut in Midnight Madness; becomes first Malayalam film to screen in the section

Produced by Anne Sajeev and P. K. Sajeev under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations, HALF was screened for an international audience at the festival. The screening was followed by a Q&A session featuring members of the film’s cast and crew.

Director Samjad P S, producers Anne Sajeev and P. K. Sajeev, actors Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj, music composer Mithun Mukundan and sound designer Vishnu Govind participated in the discussion. The team spoke about the film’s themes, visual treatment, music, sound design and performances.

The response from the audience also led to discussions around the film’s action sequences, with fight choreographer Very Tri Yulisman’s work being among the aspects highlighted by viewers. The film’s music and sound design were also discussed in the context of its overall atmosphere.

HALF features cinematography by Pappinu, editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend and sound design by Vishnu Govind. The film’s visual approach and technical elements were among the topics addressed during the post-screening interaction, while Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj also engaged with viewers about their respective characters and performances.

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The film’s TIFF appearance comes alongside its international distribution plans. Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting and distributing HALF across North India, while its international sales rights have been acquired by Best Friend Forever (BFF).

The association with the European sales agent adds another international component to the film’s festival journey, as HALF continues to be presented to audiences outside India.

With its Midnight Madness screening at TIFF, HALF has marked a notable festival appearance for Malayalam cinema. The film’s team is now continuing its international journey following the Toronto screening and audience interaction.

Also Read: Malayalam vampire thriller Half set for world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness

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