Military operations, landmark historical events, legal battles and inspiring personalities take centre stage as Bollywood gears up to bring true stories to the big screen.

From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

The second half of 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting phase for Indian cinema, with filmmakers increasingly turning to real-life events, historical milestones and extraordinary personalities for inspiration. From stories rooted in patriotism and justice to films celebrating cultural icons and the resilience of ordinary people, several upcoming projects promise to blend entertainment with history and human emotion.

From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

Here's a look at eight real-life-inspired films that are set to make headlines in the months ahead.

1. Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh – Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan returns to the patriotic genre with Maatrubhumi, a film inspired by the 2020–2021 India-China border clashes, particularly the Galwan Valley conflict. The action drama is expected to chronicle the courage, sacrifice and determination of Indian soldiers during one of the country's most significant military confrontations in recent years. Chitrangda Singh plays a key role in the film, which aims to honour the spirit of the armed forces.

2. Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor – Eetha

Eetha is based on the life of legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk artists. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, the film traces Vithabai's inspiring journey while highlighting her contribution to Indian folk culture and the personal struggles she overcame to achieve iconic status.

3. Mihir Ahuja, Siddharth, Abhay Verma and Jimmy Shergill – Operation Safed Sagar

Inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar revisits one of the defining military operations in Indian history. Featuring Mihir Ahuja, Siddharth, Abhay Verma and Jimmy Shergill, the film explores the challenges faced by the armed forces while carrying out precision air strikes in the Himalayan terrain during the conflict.

4. Nikhil Siddhartha and Saiee M Manjrekar – The India House

Presented by Ram Charan, The India House is set during India's freedom movement and draws inspiration from real historical events associated with the revolutionary hub known as India House in London. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Saiee M Manjrekar, the period drama aims to revisit the sacrifices and ideals of young revolutionaries who fought against British rule.

5. Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi – Hum Hindustani

Hum Hindustani revisits one of independent India's greatest milestones—the country's first democratic election. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi, the period drama is inspired by real events and shines a light on the countless individuals who played a crucial role in successfully conducting the world's largest democratic exercise.

6. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi – Prahaar

Rajkummar Rao headlines Prahaar, a biographical drama based on the life of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film is inspired by his legal career, particularly his role in prosecuting cases linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, including the trial of Ajmal Kasab. The project is expected to focus on the pursuit of justice following one of the darkest chapters in India's history.

7. Sunny Deol and Ali Fazal – Batwara 1947

Previously titled Lahore 1947, Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Starring Ali Fazal alongside Sunny, the Partition drama is reportedly inspired by Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film explores displacement, fractured identities, communal tensions and the emotional cost of one of history's most tragic events.

8. Priyamani and Mohit Raina – Indo-US film based on an immigrant family

Mohit Raina and Priyamani are set to star in an Indo-US collaboration inspired by the true story of an immigrant family. The film will explore the emotional and practical challenges of building a new life in a foreign country while balancing cultural identity, family values and aspirations. Rooted in real-life experiences, the project promises a heartfelt narrative about resilience, belonging and hope.

As audiences continue to embrace stories inspired by reality, the latter half of 2026 is poised to offer a diverse slate of films that revisit defining moments in history, celebrate remarkable individuals and honour the resilience of the human spirit. Whether rooted in patriotism, culture, law or personal triumph, these upcoming releases are expected to bring compelling real-life narratives to theatres across the country.

Also Read: Salman Khan builds hype for Maatrubhumi with scenic Instagram post amid buzz around upcoming war drama

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