Parvathy Thiruvothu on playing a cop for the 1st time in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar: “A lot of my preparation was about making sure Aleena felt like a real person”

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has taken on a new role in her career with Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, which premiered on Netflix today, October 9. After receiving critical acclaim for its investigative narrative and making an impact in theatres, the film is now available on the streaming platform, allowing a wider audience to watch Parvathy in a different on-screen avatar.

Parvathy Thiruvothu on playing a cop for the 1st time in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar: “A lot of my preparation was about making sure Aleena felt like a real person”

The film marks the first time in Parvathy’s two-decade-long career that she has portrayed a police officer in Malayalam cinema. She plays Aleena Abraham, a woman police constable who navigates an investigation while balancing the demands of her profession with compassion and an understanding of human emotions.

For Parvathy, playing Aleena involved exploring the person behind the uniform rather than relying on familiar portrayals of police officers. Her approach focused on understanding the character’s sense of duty, authority, instincts and vulnerabilities. Through Aleena, the actor aimed to present a police officer who feels grounded and relatable, with her professional responsibilities existing alongside her personal qualities.

Speaking about her experience of playing the character, Parvathy said, “Playing Aleena Abraham was a very new experience for me because I had never played a police officer before in Malayalam. I wanted to understand the person behind the uniform — her sense of responsibility, her compassion, and the authority that comes with the job. A lot of my preparation was about finding that balance and making sure Aleena felt like a real person rather than just a cop on screen. It has been really encouraging to see how the film and the character have been received in theatres, and I’m excited that with the OTT release, a much wider audience will now get the chance to experience Aleena and the story.”

The actor’s performance in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar adds another dimension to her filmography, as she steps into a professional role she had not explored previously in Malayalam cinema. Her portrayal centres on the challenges of investigating a case while navigating the human emotions that accompany the job.

With the film now streaming on Netflix, viewers who missed its theatrical run can watch Parvathy take on the role of Aleena Abraham. The OTT premiere also brings the investigative drama to a wider audience, offering viewers an opportunity to experience the story and the actor’s first Malayalam police officer role.

Also Read : Ennu Ninte Moideen turns 11: Parvathy Thiruvothu revisits Kanchanamala and her approach to the role

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