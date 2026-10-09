Keerthy Suresh’s festive wardrobe is your guide to styling 9 Navratri colours

Navratri is the perfect occasion to celebrate festive style through vibrant colour palettes. Here is how to style all nine colours of Navratri, taking inspiration directly from Keerthy Suresh's stunning wardrobe.

Keerthy Suresh’s festive wardrobe is your guide to styling 9 Navratri colours

1. Bright Orange

Embracing pure festive joy, Keerthy wears a layered orange flared Anarkali paired with a two-tone mustard and olive dupatta. Featuring subtle floral embroidery and a mirror-work neckline, it offers effortlessly bright festive vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

2. Pristine White

Ending on an elegant note, Keerthy wears a graceful ivory saree trimmed with delicate gold work along the borders. Complemented by a sleek low bun with gajra and a beaded choker, it defines regal simplicity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

3. Classic Red

Exuding timeless elegance, Keerthy pairs a vivid red saree framed with gold zari borders alongside a contrasting deep green raw silk blouse. An ornate gold choker completes this graceful traditional Indian look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

4. Royal Blue

For an alluring evening look, Keerthy shines in a vibrant royal blue sequined saree drape featuring wave-like embellishments. Paired with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse and dangling gold earrings, it brings a magical sparkle to Garba nights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

5. Sunny Yellow

Radiating warmth, Keerthy looks luminous in a sheer pastel yellow organza saree featuring delicate floral lace edging. She elevates the ethereal look with a structured sleeveless blouse and an intricate gold choker necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

6. Emerald Green

Keerthy radiates festive energy in an emerald green sleeveless Anarkali suit adorned with delicate floral and peacock embroidery. Paired with a contrasting chartreuse yellow dupatta and gold block heels, this ensemble perfectly balances grace and tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

7. Powder Grey

Channeling serene royalty, Keerthy stuns in a icy powder-grey satin saree featuring intricate scalloped zardozi borders. She completes this sophisticated outfit with a statement pearl-embellished halter neck blouse and soft glam makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

8. Vibrant Purple

For a fusion twist, Keerthy wears a deep purple embroidered short tunic paired with wide-leg light jeans and a matching bandana. Detailed with intricate gold needlework, it’s a chic and comfortable Garba-ready ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

9. Peacock Green

Keerthy showcases a modern aesthetic in a sleeveless printed peacock-green tunic embellished with shimmering sequins. Styled over embellished wide-leg trousers, statement bangles, and a hair bow, it delivers a trendy festive aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares a heartfelt note as she looks back at her journey with Dorothy: “The film took a little piece of my heart”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.