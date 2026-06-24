Cipla Health’s Omnigel has entered into a brand association with Peddi, the Ram Charan-starrer produced by Vriddhi Cinemas. The partnership was facilitated by Mythri Media Works.

Vriddhi Cinemas brings Cipla Health’s Omnigel on board Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama centred on themes of determination and physical challenge. Omnigel, a pain relief brand, was identified as a relevant partner given the film’s subject matter around athletic endurance and recovery.

Commenting on the association, Rishit Bhatt, Associate Director of Marketing at Cipla Health’s Omnigel, said: “Omnigel has always stood for being a reliable ally in moments of pain and recovery, helping individuals get back on their feet and continue doing what they love. Our association with Peddi is a natural extension of that belief, as the film beautifully captures the grit, determination and resilience that define every athlete’s journey. We are proud to be part of a story that goes beyond victories and celebrates the strength it takes to recover, rebuild and rise again after every setback, truly reflecting the spirit of every comeback.”

K.R. Siddharth, CEO and co-founder of Vriddhi Cinemas, said: “The strongest partnerships are built on authentic stories. Cipla Health’s Omnigel and Peddi come together through a shared spirit of resilience, making this a meaningful association that goes beyond conventional brand integration.”

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Ram Charan and was released in cinemas on June 4, 2026.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to attend celebration of Ram Charan starrer Peddi in Hyderabad

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.