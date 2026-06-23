Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to attend celebration of Ram Charan starrer Peddi in Hyderabad

The makers of Peddi are hosting a blockbuster celebration event at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, with Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Sukumar confirmed as chief guests.

Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to attend celebration of Ram Charan starrer Peddi in Hyderabad

Announcing the guests via Instagram, the makers wrote: “Maverick director @aryasukku Garu will grace the #PEDDI MEGA BLOCKBUSTER EVENT as the chief guest ” and “#PEDDI MEGA BLOCKBUSTER EVENT with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu as the chief guest.”

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu, released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026. The film has reportedly performed strongly at the box office since its release.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

The technical team includes music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar. The film has been released in North India by Jio Studios.

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