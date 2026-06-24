Netflix has released the trailer for Super Subbu, its first Telugu original series. Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the series stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, and Murali Sharma, and premieres on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

Netflix unveils trailer for its first Telugu original series Super Subbu, premieres 2 July

The series follows Subramanyam “Subbu” Chillukuri Rao, a teacher posted to the fictional village of Maakipur, where he is assigned to teach sex education. The comedy centres on the misunderstandings, rumours, and unlikely friendships that arise from his attempts to navigate both the assignment and the village.

Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead role of Subbu, said: “Super Subbu takes a subject that people often hesitate to talk about and approaches it with humour, warmth and honesty. Subbu is someone who starts out trying to solve one problem and somehow ends up with five more. From job setbacks and relationship troubles to trying to save face with his father and unintentionally getting on the wrong side of the villagers, he’s constantly in trouble. What makes him so endearing is that he always means well, even when everything is spiralling out of control. Maakipur is filled with eccentric characters and every misunderstanding adds to the chaos and comedy, keeping you wondering how Subbu will get himself out of it. Working with such a wonderful cast and collaborating with Netflix on its first Telugu original series made the experience even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Subbu and join him on this unforgettable adventure.”

Mithila Palkar, who plays a starry-eyed influencer aspiring to become an actor, said: “What drew me to Super Subbu was the way it balances humour with genuine human emotions. Beneath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better. The world that Mallik Ram has created feels unique, vibrant and full of life, and every character brings something memorable to the journey. Being part of a story that is both entertaining and meaningful was incredibly exciting. Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming - I was a part of one of their first Netflix originals, Little Things to now being a part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu, our association seems to have come full circle. I’m excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur.”

Murali Sharma, who plays Subbu’s father Kukateshwar Rao, said: “This is the kind of story that will make you laugh while also gently encouraging conversations that are often avoided. What I found most interesting was how naturally the series blends comedy, family dynamics and social themes without ever losing its heart. Every character in Maakipur contributes to the madness in their own way, making it a world audiences will instantly connect with. Working alongside such a talented cast and being part of Netflix’s first Telugu original series was a wonderful experience. I’m looking forward to audiences stepping into Maakipur and enjoying all the surprises, humour and heart that await them.”

Super Subbu is written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti, and Shivani Dhobal, and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions. The series also stars Get Up Srinu, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan, and Brahmanandam. Super Subbu premieres on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

Also Read: Netflix unveils the premiere date of Telugu original series Super Subbu; here are the details!

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