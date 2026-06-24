Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Maa Inti Bangaram has reportedly exceeded Rs 50 crores at the worldwide box office. The movie has sustained its box office numbers during the week and is considered a female-led commercial success for 2026.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaaram’s Rs. 50 crores success: “We haven’t given audiences enough female-led films”

On female-led films and audience demand

Asked whether the success of Maa Inti Bangaram would pave the way for upcoming female-fronted films such as Alpha and Shakti Shalini, Samantha pushed back on the premise that demand for such films had ever been absent.

“I don’t think that there was ever, never a demand. The female audiences were always there to come and appreciate a film. It’s just that the female stars weren’t offered the film. There weren’t enough films offered to them. Like there’s one Alpha coming after a really long time, right? So, I don’t think that the problem is the female films. It’s just that we haven’t been giving the audience enough of it,” she told Variety India.

Flipping the template

Noting that several female A-list actors have found well-defined roles in OTT series, Samantha addressed the assumption that only male stars can draw audiences to cinemas.

“I think the larger-than-life aspect of the male entertainer is what creates this perception. And we wanted to flip this on its head. Maa Inti Bangaram is a female-led commercial entertainer that has all the elements of a male action entertainer. We did this on purpose. The story around the female protagonist was designed that way. Today, if I’m getting this unanimous positive response for my character and the way I played it, it’s simply because it was designed by the makers to be that way,” she said.

Over the years, Samantha has built a strong reputation for taking on unconventional and layered characters, and Maa Inti Bangaaram appears to continue that trend with a role that combines emotional depth with explosive action.

Positioned as a blend of action, emotion, and humor, Maa Inti Bangaaram showcases Samantha in a physically demanding role, balancing intense sequences with heartfelt family moments.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was released in theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026, continues its theatrical run, with its opening-weekend performance already reshaping the conversation around the commercial viability of female-fronted films in Indian cinema.

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