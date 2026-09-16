After months of speculation, the much-awaited biopic on the Carnatic legend finds its lead with Gowtam Tinnanuri directing and Anirudh Ravichander composing.

M.S. Subbulakshmi Biopic: Geetha Arts confirms Rashmika Mandanna as the protagonist in an announcement post on social media

The long-rumoured biopic on Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi has finally locked its lead. Production banner Geetha Arts took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that Rashmika Mandanna will portray the Carnatic singing maestro in #MS – A Legacy On Screen. The announcement was made alongside details of a grand launch event timed to coincide with Subbulakshmi Amma’s 110th birth anniversary, with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan attending as chief guest.

M.S. Subbulakshmi Biopic: Geetha Arts confirms Rashmika Mandanna as the protagonist in an announcement post on social media

In its official post, Geetha Arts wrote: “A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration… Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as Chief Guest. Starring @iamRashmika… Directed by @gowtam19… Music by @anirudhofficial #MSBiopic @GeethaArts @RocklineEnt @BunnyVasWorks #AlluAravind @RLVenkatesh @TheBunnyVas.”

The project brings together director Gowtam Tinnanuri and composer Anirudh Ravichander, marking a high-profile collaboration for a biopic that aims to honour Subbulakshmi’s enduring cultural impact. Casting Rashmika — a pan-India star with a strong musical connect in her filmography — signals the producers’ intent to present the legend’s story to a wide, contemporary audience while staying rooted in tradition.

A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration 🎶✨ Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as Chief Guest ❤️❤️ Starring @iamRashmika

Directed by… pic.twitter.com/1ebZtkDTrU — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 15, 2026



The announcement comes as Rashmika Mandanna gears up for a packed release window. Her first film with husband Vijay Deverakonda post-wedding, Ranabaali, is slated for October 16. This will be followed by the action drama Mysaa, scheduled to hit cinemas on November 27.

Beyond that, Rashmika is also expected to feature in Allu Arjun’s multi-starrer Raaka, which reportedly includes Deepika Padukone among its ensemble. Industry buzz suggests Rashmika will be seen in an antagonist role in the film, adding another dimension to her evolving filmography.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s life and music have been the subject of admiration across generations, and earlier reports had linked several actresses to the role before the final call. With Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainments, and Bunny Vas Works backing the project, the film is positioned as a prestige biopic that blends legacy storytelling with modern cinematic scale.

As production details unfold, all eyes will be on how Rashmika prepares for the vocally and emotionally demanding role—and how Tinnanuri and Anirudh translate Subbulakshmi’s legacy into a compelling big-screen experience.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna partners with HYBE INDIA to discover young female talent in India

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