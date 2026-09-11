HYBE INDIA has partnered with actor Rashmika Mandanna for its HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, an initiative aimed at discovering and developing young talent across India. As part of the campaign, Rashmika has spoken about her own journey and encouraged aspiring young women to take steps towards their ambitions.

Rashmika Mandanna partners with HYBE INDIA to discover young female talent in India

The collaboration comes after HYBE INDIA announced the final phase of its audition initiative, which is searching for talent with the potential to connect with audiences in India and globally. In a campaign video featuring Rashmika, the actor reflects on the dreams that shaped her career, the opportunities she received and the effort that went into turning her aspirations into reality. The video also includes glimpses of her childhood.

Rashmika, who has worked across multiple Indian film industries, has built a career that spans different languages and regional markets. Through the campaign, she encourages young girls to recognise their abilities, remain confident in their individuality and consider opportunities that could help them pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

Her association with the HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call is focused on encouraging young women to explore their potential across different areas of performance and creative work.

Rashmika Mandanna said, “Every journey begins with an opportunity and the courage to take that first step. When I look back at my own journey, I know how much it takes to keep believing in yourself, working hard and saying yes to possibilities that can take you somewhere you may never have imagined. Honestly, I think this is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in India, and I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with HYBE INDIA on this journey. HYBE is a name known across the world for creating some of the biggest artists and global voices, and the fact that they are looking to India to discover young talent is really exciting. There are so many young girls across the country who dream of becoming artists, performers and role models, and I hope they make the most of this opportunity. I hope every girl who has a dream gives herself that chance”

The HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call is an expansion of the initiative’s earlier phase and is open to Indian female participants born between 2005 and 2011. Applicants can audition across categories including vocals, rap, dance, acting and modelling.

HYBE INDIA is looking for participants with individual talent and perspectives, with the aim of providing opportunities for selected artists to develop their skills and explore opportunities on a wider platform.

With Rashmika associated with the campaign, the initiative is also seeking to reach more young women across India and encourage them to consider careers in the creative and entertainment fields.

Further information about eligibility, application guidelines and audition schedules is available through the official HYBE INDIA audition website and its social media channels.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna reveals how hip injury led to unexpected family time with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “This is the most time we have spent together”

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