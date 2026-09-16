Hombale Films' Kantara, Won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematographer, Best Music and Best Lyrics at The South Indian International Movie Awards 2026

Hombale Films’ Kantara wins Best Film, Best Music and seven other awards at SIIMA 2026

Hombale Films continues to expand its presence across Indian cinema with a slate spanning multiple languages, genres and formats. The production house, known for films including the KGF franchise, Kantara, the Salaar franchise, and Mahavatar Narsimha, has also expanded beyond production into distribution.

Hombale Films’ Kantara wins Best Film, Best Music and seven other awards at SIIMA 2026

At the recently held SIIMA Awards, Kantara emerged as a major winner, taking home nine awards. The recognition comes as Hombale Films continues to build its portfolio across the pan-India market.

The production house is also distributing Hanuman Ansh in overseas markets, taking the film to audiences beyond India. The move marks another step in Hombale Films' efforts to expand its distribution footprint alongside its production slate.

Among its recent projects, Mahavatar Narsimha marked Hombale Films' entry into the animated feature space. The film draws from Indian mythology and cultural traditions while presenting the story through animation.

Hombale Films has also expanded its work across regional industries, including Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Its upcoming slate includes Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, Mahavatar Parshuram, Suriya 48 and Yeto Ka Naay. The production house is also set to collaborate with actor Hrithik Roshan on an upcoming project.

With projects across Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, Hombale Films is continuing to build a pan-India slate while exploring production and distribution opportunities across markets.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh Box Office: 14.14x multiple puts it ahead of Kantara, The Kashmir Files on Aamir Khan’s longevity formula

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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