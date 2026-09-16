The actor-politician’s scheduled public appearance in the UK was scrapped at the last minute, even as his government delegation wraps up a major investment drive.

A much-anticipated fan interaction featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, planned near London’s landmark Shard skyscraper, was called off on Tuesday after authorities flagged crowd-safety concerns. Hundreds of supporters who had assembled outside the UK’s tallest building were left disappointed when organisers announced the cancellation.

London fan meet with Thalapathy Vijay near The Shard called off; police cite crowd safety, hundreds left disappointed

According to reports, fans began gathering hours in advance, hoping for a glimpse of Vijay during his ongoing European trip. However, as the scheduled time approached, a team member addressed the crowd via loudspeaker, stating that necessary permissions could not be secured due to safety protocols. The programme was subsequently cancelled.

The decision sparked mixed reactions. While some attendees understood the rationale, others expressed frustration after spending most of the day at the venue. One fan, who had been waiting outside the actor-politician’s hotel for hours, told PTI, “I think it's reasonable, but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu.”

Vijay is currently in the United Kingdom heading a Tamil Nadu government delegation on an investment outreach mission designed to attract global capital to the state. Official statements from the Chief Minister’s Office indicate that the team signed multiple memoranda of understanding during the trip, securing proposed investments valued at approximately Rs 12,300 crore.

The UK leg of Vijay’s tour is expected to conclude on Wednesday, with the Chief Minister set to fly back to India shortly after. While the cancelled public appearance near The Shard dominated social media conversations, the core focus of the visit remains economic—positioning Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for international investors.

For now, fans in London will have to wait for another opportunity, even as Vijay’s team highlights the successful business outcomes of the overseas mission.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls how his father backed his filmmaking dreams; says, “He was the first one to give me a green signal”

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