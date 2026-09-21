Keerthy Suresh opens up on Dorothy; insists that the character’s ‘impact goes beyond its screen time’

Keerthy Suresh's film Dorothy recently had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, with the Karthik Subbaraj directorial receiving a standing ovation following its screening. The National Award-winning actress, who plays the titular character in the film, spoke about her role and why it holds significance for her despite its limited runtime on screen.

Keerthy Suresh opens up on Dorothy; insists that the character’s ‘impact goes beyond its screen time’

Describing her approach to the character, Keerthy said, "What I loved about playing this character is that I've never it's something, it's very subtle. It's someone who's very true to herself." She further noted that Dorothy comes from a different background and deals with her own set of struggles through the course of the story.

According to the actress, her screen time in the film amounts to roughly 20 to 25 minutes, but she believes the character's relevance extends beyond that duration. Speaking about her connection to the role, Keerthy said, "This is a character that really left a special place in my heart because the presence of the character is much more impactful than what you just see, which you even dwell about after the film."

Her comments point to a character built around a specific background, personal struggles, and a defined sense of self, despite appearing on screen for a limited stretch. The remarks also offer some insight into how the actress evaluates roles, with the depth of a character taking precedence over its length in her assessment.

Dorothy is a 2026 Indian Tamil-language independent film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. Set in the 1990s, the story is framed against the backdrop of caste-related violence.

Following its premiere at TIFF 2026, further details regarding the film's release plans, including its theatrical rollout, are awaited. The film's reception at the festival has added to the anticipation surrounding its eventual release for wider audiences.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh brings contemporary Kanjivaram look to TIFF 2026 Red Carpet

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