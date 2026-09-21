The actor’s upcoming film has received an adults-only certification ahead of its worldwide theatrical release in eight languages.

Nani starrer The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from censor board ahead of its release this week

The upcoming film of Nani, fondly known as the Natural Star by many, The Paradise has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, ahead of its theatrical release on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani and Odela’s reunion after their earlier collaboration Dasara.

Nani starrer The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from censor board ahead of its release this week

The certification announcement comes as the makers continue the promotional campaign for the film. The Paradise has already unveiled its teaser and songs including ‘Aaya Sher’ and ‘Yeshanagula’, which have been released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Announcing the certification, the makers shared, “While the emotion of the film is for everyone… JADAL’s rawness is strictly for the adults.” The film centres on Nani’s character Jadal, with the certification indicating that the film is intended for adult audiences.

The makers also announced the certification on social media, writing, “While the emotion of the film is for everyone… JADAL’s rawness is strictly for the adults #TheParadise is certified 𝗔 GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24⋆09⋆26 ‎Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema ‎An @anirudhofficial musical #JadalZamanaFromSep24 ‎@themohanbabu @11Lohar @sudhakarcheruk5 @TheRaghav_Juyal @sonalikulkarni @sampoornesh @Dop_Sai @NavinNooli @artkolla @withAjayKumarJ @NareshYalla21 @SLVCinemasOffl @TheParadiseOffl @saregamasouth @saregamaglobal @ivyofficial2023 @PrathyangiraUS”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)



The film’s music has also been part of its promotional campaign. According to the information shared by the makers, ‘Aaya Sher’ has crossed 200 million views on YouTube and garnered over 1.8 million likes, while ‘Yeshanagula’ has crossed 119 million views and 700K likes on the platform.

The Paradise is produced by SLV Cinemas and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026. The film will release in eight languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. In the past, Nani also had shared his excitement about working with director Srikanth Odela while also expressing his happiness over the film’s upcoming release.

As for the rest of the team, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while the cast also includes Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu, among others. Considering that no official trailer of the film was unveiled except for a teaser, fans are super excited to see what the film has in store for them.

Also Read: The Paradise director Srikanth Odela revisits 8-month search for Raghav Juyal: “We had to rewrite the character around his energy”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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