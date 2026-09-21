Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios has joined hands with actor Unni Mukundan and his production banner Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) for a new Malayalam project. Unni Mukundan will headline the film and take on the roles of writer and director.

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak join hands with Unni Mukundan for his 50th film

The collaboration brings Panorama Studios and UMF together for the first time. The project is being planned with a pan-Indian audience in mind and will mark an important milestone in Unni Mukundan’s career as he steps behind the camera for his 50th film.

Panorama Studios has backed several Hindi films, including Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid, Shaitaan and the Drishyam franchise. Abhishek Pathak directed Drishyam 2 and is currently working on Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

Unni Mukundan, who gained wider recognition following the success of Marco, has also expanded his work as a producer through UMF. The production banner began with Meppadiyan, which won the National Award. With the new project, Unni will take on writing and directing responsibilities alongside his lead role.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios , said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Unni Mukundan and his production house on this exciting Malayalam project. Unni has established himself as a strong pan-Indian talent, and the fact that he is taking on the roles of writer and director for his 50th film makes this collaboration even more special. We see immense potential in the story and in the creative energy that Unni brings to it, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

Abhishek Pathak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios, added, “I’ve been following Unni’s work for some time, and what has always stood out to me is the conviction he brings to the characters and films he chooses. From Meppadiyan to Marco, he has shown a willingness to take risks and push himself in different directions. When we spoke about this project, there was a very natural creative connection. To now collaborate with him on his 50th film, where he is also stepping in as Writer-Director, feels genuinely exciting. There’s a warmth and honesty to the way this collaboration has come together, and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we take it.”

For Unni Mukundan, the project marks his entry into the writer-director role with his 50th film. Sharing his thoughts on the milestone, he said, “My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of Writer-Director makes it even more meaningful. I’ve always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step. Working with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and the Panorama Studios team brings together a wonderful combination of experience and creative energy. I’m excited about what we are building together and hope the film connects with audiences across languages and regions.”

The makers are expected to announce the film’s title, additional cast and production schedule at a later stage.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak open up on Hindi version of Drishyam 3: “It’ll meet ALL expectations”; explain how it’s different from the Malayalam version: “Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller”

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