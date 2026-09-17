A biopic on legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient M.S. Subbulakshmi has been officially launched in Chennai. Rashmika Mandanna will portray M.S. Subbulakshmi in the film, which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. The project is being produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas.

Kamal Haasan launches M.S. Subbulakshmi biopic starring Rashmika Mandanna

The film was launched on Wednesday at the Music Academy in Chennai on the occasion of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary. Actor Kamal Haasan attended the event and formally launched the project. He also gave the ceremonial clap for the first shot featuring Rashmika Mandanna. Members of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s family, Carnatic musicians and several people from the film industry were present at the event.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri spoke about the research undertaken by the team while developing the project. He said, “First of all, I would like to thank M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma's family members and all the Carnatic musicians who joined us for this special occasion. For the past one year, M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma's name has become a mantra for our entire team. When we first began this project, we thought we were making a film about India's greatest musical legend. But as we researched her life, we realized she was much more than a legendary singer. She was a daughter, an artist, a woman who dreamed big, faced victories and setbacks, and made countless sacrifices.”

He added, “Born in Madurai, she mesmerized not just South India but the entire world with her music. During our research, we came across incredible concert stages, unforgettable musical journeys, and the Bharat Ratna, one of India's highest civilian honors which became milestones in her remarkable life. But beyond all those achievements, we wanted to bring the woman behind the legend to the screen. We truly believe this is a very important film. Today, recognition often comes overnight through likes, shares, and subscribers. But M.S. Amma earned her greatness through lifelong discipline, patience, and dedication. That is the powerful message we want to pass on to this generation through our film.”

“Every single scene we make is being created with immense love, respect, and admiration for M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma. For all of us, being a part of this film is one of the greatest honors of our careers, and we hope this biopic reflects the affection and reverence we have for her,” he concluded.

Producer Bunny Vas spoke about his association with the project and thanked M.S. Subbulakshmi’s family for their support. He said, “I would like to begin by thanking M.S. Amma's family members, especially Srinivasan, Chandrasekhar, and everyone who has supported us throughout this journey. Rockline Venkatesh garu and Allu Aravind garu brought all of us together to make this dream project a reality. I have produced nearly 25 films in my career, and they have seen both success and failure. For a long time, I wondered what the true purpose of becoming a producer was. Today, I genuinely feel that producing this film has given meaning to my journey as a producer. It feels like my purpose was to make this film and bring this incredible story to life.

“I also want to thank Allu Arjun, because he transformed me from an animator into a producer. Thanks to him, I have received the opportunity to be associated with such a prestigious project. Every Friday we see new stars being born in cinema, but M.S. Amma dedicated all her success to God and continued to live a simple life. Her life has inspired me immensely. We believe her blessings are with us, and producing this film is one of the rarest and greatest honors of my life,” he further added.

Rockline Venkatesh said the project had been in development for several years and involved extensive research. He said, “This biopic has been a dream for all of us for many years. Behind this project lies seven to eight years of effort, dedication, and research into the life of M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma. I am extremely happy to be producing this film alongside Allu Aravind garu and Bunny Vas. I truly believe M.S. Amma herself chose all of us, the producers, the director, the actors, and every technician - to tell her story. The way all of us came together feels destined.”

“The biggest challenge was casting M.S. Amma. We had countless discussions about who could truly do justice to such an iconic personality. We finally believed Rashmika Mandanna was the perfect choice, and we are grateful she happily accepted this responsibility. On the occasion of M.S. Amma's 110th birth anniversary, we are honored to begin this journey and seek everyone's blessings,” he stated.

Allu Aravind also spoke about the process of putting the biopic together and the team's research into M.S. Subbulakshmi’s life. He said, “First of all, I sincerely thank Kamal Haasan garu for accepting our invitation and joining us today despite his busy schedule. The moment I saw M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma's portrait inside this auditorium, I became emotional. I truly felt that she chose us to make this film. I also believe she chose Rashmika to portray her on screen.”

Allu added, “We all know M.S. Amma as a legendary musician, but when we learned about the challenges, courage, discipline, and determination in her life, we became even more inspired to make this biopic. From the age of ten, she pursued music with unwavering focus and extraordinary dedication. Many people don't know how difficult her life journey was. Gowtam Tinnanuri spent an entire year traveling, meeting people, and researching every aspect of her life. He and his team have done remarkable work.”

He concluded, “Gowtam was in discussions for another big film, but the moment we approached him with this project, he chose this film instead. Rockline Venkatesh garu has been determined to make this biopic for the last seven years and secured the rights from M.S. Amma's family, who have stood firmly behind this project. We felt Anirudh Ravichander was the only composer who could build a bridge between M.S. Amma's legacy and today's generation. We are not attempting to recreate her timeless music. Instead, we are creating a powerful biopic where Anirudh's music will be beautifully intertwined with her life story. This film will be made in all four South Indian languages.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who will portray M.S. Subbulakshmi, spoke about taking on the role. She said, “My heart is filled with gratitude for receiving this incredible opportunity as an actress. On the occasion of M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma's 110th birth anniversary, I offer my heartfelt wishes and respects. Standing on this stage feels like standing in the presence of the divine.”

“I feel immensely proud and honored to become a small part of M.S. Amma's extraordinary life journey. We truly believe her blessings will always be with us throughout this film. I promise to give my complete dedication to this role and do everything I can to portray M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma in a way that all of you will cherish and appreciate,” added Rashmika.

Kamal Haasan, who launched the film, spoke about M.S. Subbulakshmi’s contribution to Indian music and her influence on him. He said, “M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma was the musical empress who united India especially South India through her voice. She sang in Sanskrit, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and several other languages. No matter which language she sang in, she elevated its beauty through her music. That is the timeless message her music has given all of us.”

He further stated, “M.S. Amma has been a tremendous source of inspiration in my life. Whenever I listen to her Suprabhatam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, or Rangapura Vihara, my heart is filled with peace and joy. Even Mahatma Gandhi was a great admirer of her music. I congratulate Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas for taking up this wonderful project. This is a truly special film in your production journey.”

“I also believe Anirudh Ravichander's musical journey will reach another level with this film. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri carries a huge responsibility in bringing this iconic life story to the screen. Looking at Rashmika Mandanna, I am not jealous that she got this role. Even if I shaved my beard, I couldn't portray M.S. Amma the way she deserves to be portrayed. M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma was an iconic woman who inspired confidence in women across this country. I extend my very best wishes to the entire team and hope this film reaches every generation with her extraordinary legacy,” he stated.

The event was attended by actress Suhasini, actor Sivakumar, director Mahendran, actor-director Samuthirakani, producers Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Rajendran and Katragadda Prasad. M.S. Subbulakshmi’s grandson Chandrasekhar and his wife Mala were also present, along with other guests from the film and classical music communities.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna along with other cast members. Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing the project, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas are producing the film, which is planned to be made in four South Indian languages.

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