After backing films such as Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Murad Khetani is expanding the scope of Cine1 Studios with Baththa. Headlined by National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil film marks the studio’s move into South Indian cinema and brings it together with Atlee’s A For Apple Studios.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa marks Cine1 Studios’ entry into Tamil cinema; producer Murad Khetani opens up about entering this ‘new market’

The teaser of Baththa has now been unveiled, offering the first look at the world created by writer-director Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2026.

Baththa brings together talent from across the Tamil film industry, with Vijay Sethupathi leading the cast and Sai Abhyankkar composing the music. The collaboration also marks a coming together of Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios, with the project presented by Star Studio18 and Atlee.

For Cine1 Studios, Baththa signals an expansion beyond its Hindi film slate. The production banner has previously backed commercially successful Hindi titles and is now looking to collaborate with filmmakers and actors from other Indian film industries.

Speaking about this expansion, producer Murad Khetani said, “South Indian Cinema has consistently demonstrated the power of strong, rooted storytelling to connect with audiences everywhere, and it is a space we have been keen to explore more meaningfully. With Baththa, Cine1 Studios takes an important step in that direction. For us, this is not about entering a new market with just one film, but about building long-term creative partnerships and backing stories across languages that have the potential to travel nationally and globally. To begin this journey with a filmmaker like Balaji Tharaneetharan, an extraordinary actor like Vijay Sethupathi and collaborators like Atlee, Priya and Star Studio18 makes Baththa particularly special for us.”

Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Baththa is jointly produced by A For Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare.

With its teaser now released, Baththa has begun its theatrical campaign ahead of its worldwide release. The film will arrive in cinemas on October 1, 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi reveals why saying yes to Jawan was easy: “I like the way Atlee makes his films”

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