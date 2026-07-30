Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has shared his thoughts on Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, describing it as a cinematic achievement that "belongs to the ages." The veteran star took to social media to praise the epic mythological action drama and encouraged audiences to watch it in theatres.

Kamal Haasan calls Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey “a film that belongs to the ages”: “It is a must-watch”

His post comes shortly after The Odyssey was released in India and worldwide on July 17, 2026. The film, based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, has already generated significant attention for becoming the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

Kamal Haasan's Review of The Odyssey

Sharing his review on social media, Kamal Haasan wrote: "Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it. Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch! As #TheOdyssey continues its epic voyage across the world, my ode will greet audiences in theatres in India. I'll share it here soon. P.S. The CBFC got the first preview! It approved."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

The final line of Kamal Haasan's post also sparked discussion among fans. His comment referred to the fact that The Odyssey received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India without any mandated cuts or modifications. Unlike several international releases that undergo edits before their Indian release, Nolan's latest film has been approved in its original form.

The film has been awarded an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate, meaning it is restricted to viewers aged 18 years and above. However, the version screened in Indian theatres remains identical to the one released internationally, with no scenes or dialogues altered. Reports also indicate that the studio did not undertake any self-censorship for the Indian release.

The censor certificate for the film was issued on July 9, with its runtime listed as 172 minutes and 33 seconds, making it nearly two hours and 53 minutes long.

A Landmark Film for Christopher Nolan

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic mythological action drama inspired by Homer's ancient Greek poem. The story follows Odysseus and his perilous decade-long journey back home after the Trojan War.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Zendaya as Athena. Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron also play key roles.

The film also made history as the first feature to be filmed entirely using IMAX cameras, further adding to its technical achievements.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan backs Jantar Mantar protest, questions system in powerful note: “A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons”

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