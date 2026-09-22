Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, receives recognition for both its overall entertainment value and technical craft.

Kalki 2898 AD has added two National Awards to its list of accolades, with Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic winning Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects. The recognition has prompted producer Vyjayanthi Movies to celebrate the film’s latest milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Awards; Vyjayanthi Movies celebrates Best Popular Film and Best Special Effects honours

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD brought together elements of mythology and science fiction within an expansive cinematic world. The National Award recognition acknowledges both the film’s appeal as a popular entertainer and the technical work involved in creating its visual world.

Reacting to the honours, the producers at Vyjayanthi Movies said, “Winning the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kalki 2898 AD is an immensely proud moment for all of us at Vyjayanthi Movies. To see a film that began with a bold and ambitious vision receive this recognition is deeply gratifying. From the very beginning, Nag Ashwin brought a uniquely imaginative vision to the film, and bringing that vision to life was a remarkable collective effort. The dedication, conviction and creativity of our cast and crew made it possible to build a world that audiences could experience and embrace.”

They statement continued, “To be honoured with two National Awards is a significant milestone for everyone associated with Kalki 2898 AD, and a recognition of the creativity and craft that went into its making. For Vyjayanthi Movies, this is another cherished chapter in a journey spanning decades — one rooted in the belief that cinema is about dreaming big, taking chances and telling stories that stay with audiences. We are deeply grateful to the National Awards jury, Nag Ashwin, our cast and crew, and everyone who has been part of this journey. As the next chapter of Kalki takes shape, we look forward to continuing to dream fearlessly and push the boundaries of storytelling.”

The two awards recognise different aspects of the film. While Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment acknowledges its broader entertainment value, the Best Special Effects honour recognises the technical craft behind its large-scale visual presentation.

Kalki 2898 AD featured an ensemble cast led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film also involved an extensive creative and technical team that worked on bringing its futuristic and mythological world to the screen.

For Vyjayanthi Movies, the National Awards add another significant chapter to the production house’s association with Kalki 2898 AD. The banner has also indicated that the next chapter of the franchise is taking shape, with the latest recognition coming as the film’s journey continues.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Prabhas celebrates Kalki 2898 AD wins; says, “A proud honour for the entire Kalki family”

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