The sci-fi epic wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design, with Vyjayanthi Films also sharing a note of gratitude.

Kalki 2898 AD added another milestone to its journey after securing two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. The Nag Ashwin directorial won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Nitin Zihani Choudhary was recognised with the Best Production Design award for his work on the film.

72nd National Film Awards: Prabhas celebrates Kalki 2898 AD wins; says, “A proud honour for the entire Kalki family”

Following the announcement, lead actor Prabhas celebrated the achievement on social media by sharing the official National Award announcement poster on his Instagram Stories. Expressing his happiness over the recognition, the actor wrote, "A proud honour for the entire #Kalki2898AD family...."

The production banner, Vyjayanthi Films, also marked the occasion by sharing a note thanking audiences and everyone associated with the project for contributing to its success. “This recognition is a celebration of every artist, technician, and every heart behind #Kalki2898AD. Thank you for believing in our vision and making this journey truly special. The next chapter carries not just our vision, but your belief. We promise to make the wait for #Kalki2 worth it,” the production house wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)



Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD released in 2024 and blended mythology with science fiction in a futuristic narrative. The film was noted for its large-scale production, visual effects and expansive world-building, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Prabhas, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and several others in pivotal roles. Upon release, it received appreciation for its visual scale, production values and ambitious storytelling.

The National Film Awards recognition further adds to the film's list of achievements, with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment honour acknowledging its widespread appeal, while the Best Production Design award recognises the extensive effort that went into creating its futuristic cinematic universe.

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to surround Kalki 2, the sequel to the blockbuster. While the makers have confirmed that the story will continue in a second instalment, work on the film is yet to begin as the principal cast is currently occupied with other commitments.

With two National Film Awards now to its credit, Kalki 2898 AD has further strengthened its position as one of the notable Indian films of 2024, while Prabhas and the team continue to celebrate the recognition received at one of the country's most prestigious honours for cinema.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Amaran, Bramayugam, Kalki 2898 AD lead South Indian cinema winners

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