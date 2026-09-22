Music composer G V Prakash Kumar is set to receive the National Film Award today, September 22, for his background score in Amaran (2024). Ahead of the ceremony, he spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about the recognition and the significance of the film in his career.

EXCLUSIVE: G V Prakash Kumar reflects on National Award win for Amaran: “It is a deeply emotional recognition”

G V Prakash Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction (Background Score) for Amaran, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is being held today at Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, in Gujarat. The honours will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, G V Prakash Kumar said, “Winning the National Film Award for Best Music Direction (Background Score) for Amaran is an honour that goes far beyond the award itself. It is a deeply emotional recognition of a piece of work that demanded complete honesty, restraint and conviction from all of us. Every award has its own journey, but Amaran holds a particularly special place in my heart because the music was created in service of a story that carries extraordinary emotional and human weight.”

Talking about the process of creating the score for the film, he added, “The story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Indhu demanded a score that could capture love, courage, sacrifice, patriotism and loss without ever becoming louder than the emotion itself. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi brought tremendous sincerity and depth to the film, and that gave me a very strong emotional canvas to work with.”

The composer also acknowledged the support he received from producer Kamal Haasan and the rest of the Amaran team. He said, “I am also extremely grateful to Kamal Haasan sir and the entire production team for giving me the creative freedom and trust to shape the musical world of Amaran.”

Expressing gratitude to everyone associated with the film and his work over the years, G V Prakash Kumar concluded, “I am deeply thankful to the jury, the musicians, technicians, filmmakers and audiences who have trusted my music through the years. This honour belongs to every person who helped bring the music of Amaran to life.”

The National Film Award for Amaran adds to G V Prakash Kumar’s previous honours. He had earlier received National Film Awards for the background score of Soorarai Pottru and for the music of Vaathi. With his win for Amaran, the composer now has three National Film Awards to his name.

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