Room No. 418 is now open for visitors! The makers of 418 have unveiled the trailer of the film's Hindi version, offering a first look at the horror thriller that Mythri Movie Makers describes as a serious and unsettling exploration of fear. The film is presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

418 Hindi Trailer Out: Prashanth Neel presents a haunted room, a sealed building and a terrifying secret ahead of Dussehra release

418 marks the directorial debut of Kirtan Nadagouda, who has also written the story. It is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. The cast includes Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil in key roles.

The trailer opens with a watchman revealing that no bird has ever entered a certain haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. It then introduces 18-year-old Vivek, who appears caught between reality and hallucination. The mystery deepens when the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 said to hide a terrifying secret. The scares build with the entry of a character named Devika.

The early portions suggest a psychological thriller about a youngster torn between reality and imagination. The second half, however, shifts into a blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising from one sequence to the next. According to the makers, Kirtan keeps the storytelling focused and avoids comedy, distractions or commercial detours.

Languages change, but FEAR HAS NO BOUNDARIES. #418Trailer — Hindi | Kannada | Tamil out now!

▶️ https://t.co/y4fGiUWNCq #418TheFilm GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 23rd OCTOBER, 2026 ❤‍🔥 In TELUGU, KANNADA, TAMIL & HINDI 🔥 #MythriBringsHorror

Produced by @MythriOfficial

Directed by @kirtannadagouda

Presented by #PrashanthNeel

DOP: @dineshdivakar_

Starring @Chaithra_Achar_ #SuryaRaj, @CharanLakkaraju & @Preethipagadal — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 5, 2026



Chaithra Achar's presence is among the trailer's strongest talking points. Her entry in the second half shifts the mood and gives the footage its most unnerving moments. Glimpses of the other characters, played by Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil, are also shown.

On the technical side, Dinesh Divakar's cinematography and carefully chosen camera angles build the sense of unease, while Venky GG's background score heightens the tension. Ullas Hydoor's production design stands out for its haunted house, which functions almost as a character in its own right. The production values appear polished and add scale to the eerie world.

Going by the trailer, 418 seems positioned to deliver a gripping horror experience built on atmospheric visuals, a haunting score and supernatural thrills. The film will release across India during the Dussehra season on October 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read: Salaar Part 2 Shouryaanga Parvam: Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur kick off work on its pre-production

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