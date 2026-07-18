From technical aspects to standout performances and technical achievements, South Indian cinema records a strong presence at the recently announced National Film Awards.

South Indian cinema registered an impressive showing at the 72nd National Film Awards, with films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada industries securing several top honours. From major acting wins to recognition for direction, screenplay, music and technical excellence, the awards celebrated a diverse range of stories and filmmaking achievements from 2024.

72nd National Film Awards: Amaran, Bramayugam, Kalki 2898 AD lead South Indian cinema winners

Among the biggest winners was the Tamil film Amaran, which bagged multiple honours. Director Rajkumar Periasamy won the Best Direction award, while R. Kalaivannan received Best Editing. Music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar was honoured with the Best Music Direction (Background Score) award for his work on the film.

Malayalam cinema also had a memorable outing, with veteran actor Mammootty winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Bramayugam. The film also earned Best Cinematography for Shehnad Jalal. Meanwhile, A.R.M fetched Vaikom Vijayalakshmi the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song 'Angu Vaana Konilu'.

Telugu cinema celebrated several significant victories as well. Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Nitin Zihani Choudhary received the Best Production Design award. Lucky Baskhar earned Venky Atluri the Best Screenplay honour shared with Pushpa: The Rule – Part 02 for the same category with director Bandreddi Sukumar. The blockbuster Allu Arjun starrer additionally also won Best Costume Design for Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma.

The Telugu children's film 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu was recognised as the Best Children's Film, with Arundev Pothula receiving the Best Child Artist award. Committee Kurrollu added to Telugu cinema's tally by winning Best Telugu Film, while P. Ravi Kumar was honoured with Best Make-up.

Tamil action-drama Captain Miller received the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values award. Lead actor Dhanush also received a Special Mention for his performance. Another Tamil film, Maharaja, earned Sachana Namidass the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award, while Anl Arasu won Best Action Direction.

Kannada film Mithya also featured among the winners, with Ropashree Varkady taking home Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Athish S. Shetty winning Best Child Artist.

Among the regional film honours, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film, while Raayan won the award for Best Tamil Film. Additionally, Meiyazhagan received a Special Mention recognising Suren G. for Film Sound Mixing.

The results once again highlighted the diversity and strength of South Indian cinema, with films across multiple languages earning recognition for performances, storytelling and technical excellence at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam Dhar bags Best Actress for Article 370

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