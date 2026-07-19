The Malayalam superstar celebrates the honour on social media, while Dulquer Salmaan, Rahul Sadasivan and members of the film fraternity congratulate him on the achievement.

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty reacts to Best Actor win for Bramayugam; thanks director Rahul Sadasivan in heartfelt note

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has reacted to winning the Best Actor in a Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in the period folk horror drama Bramayugam. The awards, announced on July 18, recognised the actor’s portrayal of Kodumon Potty in the critically acclaimed black-and-white film directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty reacts to Best Actor win for Bramayugam; thanks director Rahul Sadasivan in heartfelt note

Following the announcement, Mammootty took to social media to express his gratitude. Sharing stills from Bramayugam featuring his intense look from the film, the actor thanked the team and director Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting him with the role. “Thanks Team #Bramayugam and Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting me with Kodumon Potty”.

Mammootty also extended his wishes to fellow National Award winners, writing, “Heartfelt congratulations to Dhanush, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Shehnad Jalal, Rajkumar Periyasamy, Team Feminichi Fathima, Team Bhadra Kali Natakam, and all the winners of the coveted National Awards. Truly well deserved!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)



Director Rahul Sadasivan, who helmed Bramayugam, also celebrated the achievement by sharing Mammootty’s post on social media. Along with congratulating the actor, he acknowledged cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, who won the Best Cinematography award for his work on the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night Shift Studios (@allnightshifts)



Members of the film fraternity, including actors R. Madhavan and Tovino Thomas, congratulated Mammootty on the honour. The actor’s son, Dulquer Salmaan, also marked the occasion by reposting Mammootty’s post on his Instagram Stories with heart emojis.

Dulquer had another reason to celebrate, as writer-director Venky Atluri won the Best Screenplay award (shared) for Lucky Baskhar, alongside Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule. At this year’s National Film Awards, Mammootty shared the Best Actor honour with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his performance in Chandu Champion.

Apart from that, he also followed the footsteps of his father and wished other National Film Award winners like music composer GV Prakash and the team of Kalki 2898 AD.

Released in 2024, Bramayugam is a Malayalam period folk horror film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan and incorporates elements of Kerala’s myths, folklore and sacred mysteries.

With the National Award for Bramayugam, Mammootty adds another major accolade to his illustrious career, while the film itself continues to receive recognition for its performances and technical achievements, including Shehnad Jalal’s award-winning cinematography.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Amaran, Bramayugam, Kalki 2898 AD lead South Indian cinema winners

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