Dwayne Johnson's connection with India stretches back to the 1990s, when millions of Indian millennials first came to know him as “The Rock” during WWE's hugely popular boom period. His electrifying persona inside the wrestling ring made him one of the biggest international stars among Indian fans, long before he became one of Hollywood's highest-profile actors. Over the years, that admiration has only grown, with newer generations discovering him through his blockbuster films and memorable screen performances.

The world’s biggest action hero returns to the ocean: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is Maui again

Among his many popular roles, it is Maui, the larger-than-life demigod of wind and sea from Disney's Moana, that has struck a special chord with audiences. Johnson's trademark mix of humour, charm, emotion and commanding screen presence transformed Maui into one of Disney's most beloved modern characters. Families across generations have embraced the adventurous demigod, making the character a favourite among children as well as adults.

Johnson has often acknowledged the immense affection he receives from India. On several occasions, he has described the love from Indian fans as "crazy" and has shared special video messages expressing his gratitude to audiences in the country. His warm interactions with Indian fans have further strengthened the bond he shares with them, making him one of the most admired global entertainers in the market.

Now, Johnson is all set to reprise his fan-favourite role as Maui in Disney's live-action Moana, which is scheduled to sail into cinemas across India in English and Hindi on July 10, 2026. The film marks the return of one of Disney's most iconic recent characters, with fans eagerly looking forward to seeing Johnson bring Maui to life once again.

For Johnson, however, Maui is much more than another blockbuster role. The character and the story of Moana hold deep personal meaning, drawing from his Samoan heritage. Maui was inspired by his grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia, while the film's themes of family, courage and legacy resonate strongly with Johnson's own life as a father to daughters. That personal connection has made Maui one of the most meaningful characters he has ever portrayed, adding an emotional depth that audiences around the world, including India, continue to cherish.

Also Read: Moana set to release on July 10 in India

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