Sony Pictures Entertainment India and Qube Cinema partner to bring the Tom Holland starrer to all 12 EPIQ screens across the country in 2D, 3D and HDR formats.

In a first for the premium large format (PLF) exhibition space in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the first Hollywood film to be mastered in EPIQ. Sony Pictures Entertainment India and Qube Cinema have announced their collaboration to bring the upcoming superhero film to audiences across all 12 EPIQ screens in the country when it releases on July 30, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes first Hollywood film to be mastered in EPIQ ahead of July 30 India release

The film will be available in EPIQ's 2D, 3D and HDR formats, offering audiences an enhanced theatrical viewing experience. According to the announcement, the title has been specifically mastered for the EPIQ format, making it the first Hollywood studio release to receive this treatment since the premium format was introduced in 2019.

EPIQ was launched by Qube Cinema as a homegrown premium large format designed to provide an immersive cinema experience through larger flat-aspect-ratio screens, studio-grade Dolby Atmos sound, 4K RGB laser projection, stadium-style seating and distraction-free auditorium interiors. The film will also be released in EPIQ Luxon, the company's HDR format, which is designed to deliver higher brightness and deeper contrast for improved visual presentation.

Since its launch, more than 170 films have been mastered for EPIQ, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day becoming the first title from a Hollywood studio to join that list. Speaking about the collaboration, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, said, “For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we are committed to providing audiences across India with exceptional cinematic experiences across premium large formats. We are pleased to partner with Qube Cinema to bring a specially mastered EPIQ PLF presentation to audiences, expanding the range of premium viewing options available for the film. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering outstanding presentation quality and giving moviegoers another premium way to experience Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the big screen.”

Commenting on the announcement, Harsh Rohatgi, Chief Executive Officer, Qube Cinema, said, “EPIQ is a celebrated format among movie lovers who choose it repeatedly for its top-notch delivery of visuals, sound and ultimate comfort. Being the chosen format in India for the release of a leading studio franchise film is a testament to the unmatched patronage we enjoy. We are working closely with the team at Sony Pictures to deliver the finest presentation of SMBND to all the Spider-Man fans across the country.”

Rajesh Ramachandran, Chief Technology Officer, Qube Cinema, added, “Qube has been enjoying a long-standing partnership with Sony Pictures for the electronic delivery of its content across the globe through Qube Wire. A title like SMBND needs nothing short of an outstanding theatrical release, and we are thrilled to orchestrate that experience for them on our EPIQ screens. We see this collaboration as the start to many more EPIQ partnerships with Sony.”

Currently, EPIQ screens are available at Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore, Radiance Cinemas in Madurai and Rajapalayam, Vetri Cinemas in Thanjavur, Palaxi Cinemas in Calicut and Thrissur, ART Cinemas in Hyderabad, Rakki Cinemas in Chennai, E-Square Cinemas in Pune and V-EPIQ in Sullurpet. Meanwhile, EPIQ Luxon is available at AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across premium large formats, including EPIQ, in both 2D and 3D.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day poised for a THUNDEROUS opening; advance sales cross 1 lakh tickets in PVR INOX; Cocktail 2 hits 1 million admissions milestone

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