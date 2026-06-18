Original Moana voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho joined Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia in Hawaii this week as the cast launched promotions for Disney's live-action Moana. The film releases July 10 in India in English and Hindi.

Moana set to release on July 10 in India

Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2, expressed her support for Laga’aia during the promotional event. “I'm so grateful that you all are here. Without you, there would be no Moana. And Catherine, I now get a sister. I'm an only child in real life, and I've always wanted someone to know what it feels like to have a legacy character. We're so young, and yet, the waves of impact that Moana leaves is just rippling worldwide so I share this with you and I am so grateful. She knocked it out of the park!” Cravalho said.

Laga’aia responded by emphasizing the cultural significance of the project. “This legacy extends so much further than Moana. Kind of like Tiana said, we're celebrating who we are, where we come from, and how important it is that we are here, and we stay here. Getting to celebrate that in this moment, and we continue to celebrate that with the legacy that we're building with Moana,” she said.

Johnson discussed the character of Maui and its personal resonance. “The character of Maui was inspired by my grandfather, the great high chief Peter Maivia, who, we lived here in Hawaii, and he passed away here in Hawaii. He's buried here in Hawaii at Diamond Head, and his charisma, his charm, his voice, his toughness, his hair, beautiful hair by the way, just like Maui. That was my grandfather. What an honour it is for me to embody his spirit,” he said.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail. It is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho. Moana: Live Action releases in cinemas across India in English and Hindi on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson reveals Maui was inspired by his late grandfather at Moana event

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