Marvel fans are set to revisit Avengers: Endgame as Avengers Endgame: Encore arrives in theatres on September 25. The Marvel Studios film is a re-release of the 2019 blockbuster with additional footage that is expected to set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. Ahead of its theatrical return, directors Anthony and Joe Russo took to social media to make an appeal to fans regarding the new material in the film.

Russo Brothers make a spoiler appeal ahead of Avengers Endgame: Encore: “Give them the same opportunity”

Reflecting on the original theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers recalled their experience of watching audiences react to the film on opening night. They said, "The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react — the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills. And may have shed a tear or two ourselves. It was a magical experience in a movie theater. And it was a magical experience for two Comic Book fans from Cleveland, Ohio, who as kids dreamed of telling stories that made people leap out of their seats with excitement. Stories that inspired them. And fired their imaginations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

"Just so you know, we’ll be sneaking into theaters again for Avengers Endgame: Encore. There’s a generation that only ever saw this movie in their living room. And we want to hear what it sounds like when they finally get to see it in a theater."

The filmmakers also highlighted that the re-release will contain some new surprises and requested audiences not to reveal them online. The Russo Brothers said, "One last request. There’s some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don’t spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had."

Avengers Endgame: Encore is also part of Marvel Studios' plans for its upcoming theatrical releases in India. Bookings for the film have opened across formats including IMAX, Marvel Studios’ Infinity Vision, 4DX, MX4D, SCREENX, Dolby Vision, HDR Barco and ICE. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 25.

Also Read : Russo brothers react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking Avengers: Endgame’s box office record; says, “The gauntlet has been passed”

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