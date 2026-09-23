The India release of Korean sci-fi thriller HOPE has been deferred from its earlier September 25 release date. The film, which has already received its CBFC certificate for the English version without any cuts, is now tentatively eyeing an October theatrical release in India.

HOPE India release delayed: Korean sci-fi thriller starring Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung and Michael Fassbender is now eyeing October

The decision to postpone the release has been taken by Star Entertainment, the film’s official distributor in India, as the certification process for its Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other dubbed versions is still underway. The distributor has decided to allow additional time for the requisite certifications before bringing the film to theatres. The final release date is expected to be announced shortly.

The certification of the English version has been completed without cuts, in line with the film’s international theatrical rollout. HOPE is continuing its worldwide release through November 2026, with the film scheduled to open in the UK, Sweden, Switzerland and Ireland this week, followed by theatrical releases in Argentina, Germany, France and Spain in October, among other markets.

The film has also recorded a notable theatrical run in the United States, where it has crossed USD 7 million during its rollout. According to the film’s international box-office performance, this makes HOPE the highest-grossing Korean film in the US.

Directed by Na Hong-jin, known for films such as The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, HOPE is set in a remote port town where the discovery of an unidentified object sets off a mysterious and dangerous chain of events. The film combines science fiction and thriller elements against the backdrop of a large-scale production.

The cast brings together several Korean and international actors, including Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Kitsch.

The film is scheduled to release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean. While the revised date remains tentative at this stage, the theatrical release is expected to take place in October once the ongoing certification process for the dubbed versions is completed.

This version keeps the focus on the release postponement and CBFC certification, while retaining the key international rollout and cast details from the press note.

Also Read: Na Hong-jin’s HOPE to release in India on September 25 across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean

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