The highly anticipated return of Resident Evil to the big screen is set to bring a new chapter to the popular horror and survival-thriller franchise. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film presents a fresh story while retaining the survival-horror elements that have long been associated with the globally popular video game series. Here’s everything to know about the film, including its India release date, cast, plot, trailers and languages.

Resident Evil set for India release on September 18, 2026

What to expect from Resident Evil

Resident Evil Reimagined follows Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier who unexpectedly finds himself caught in a terrifying night. What starts as a routine assignment soon turns into a fight for survival as chaos unfolds around him and he struggles to stay alive.

The film offers a new cinematic interpretation of the iconic franchise while retaining several elements that have defined Resident Evil over the years. Survival, limited resources, mutations and a terrifying outbreak form part of the film’s central premise, aiming to offer a tense experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.

Zach Cregger, known for directing Barbarian and Weapons, brings his approach to horror to the franchise. The film is expected to combine suspense, escalating tension, action and horror as Bryan attempts to make it through the night.

Cast of Resident Evil

The film features a new ensemble cast led by Austin Abrams as Bryan, the medical courier at the centre of the story. He is joined by Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson.

The film introduces a new set of characters to the Resident Evil universe, with an ordinary protagonist placed in the middle of a dangerous and unpredictable fight for survival.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil is set to release in India on 18 September 2026.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film exclusively in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Trailers of Resident Evil

Two trailers for Resident Evil have been released, giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s horror-filled setting and Bryan’s fight for survival.

The first trailer establishes the film’s survival-driven premise, while the second raises the intensity with more glimpses of the chaos, suspense and dangers awaiting the protagonist.



The trailers also showcase Zach Cregger’s approach to horror as he brings his filmmaking style from Barbarian and Weapons to the Resident Evil universe.

What makes Resident Evil different?

The new Resident Evil combines the legacy of the popular video game franchise with an original story. Instead of placing a conventional action hero at the centre, the film follows an everyday medical courier as he becomes trapped in a terrifying situation, making his struggle for survival unpredictable.

With suspense, action, mutated creatures, horror and the mystery surrounding Bryan’s assignment, the film aims to offer a survival-thriller experience that draws from the franchise’s established horror elements while introducing a new story for audiences.

Also Read : Evil Dead Burn to Insidious: Horror films to look forward to in the second half of 2026

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