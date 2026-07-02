The lights go down, the room goes quiet, and somewhere in the dark a floorboard creaks that shouldn’t. For a genre once dismissed as a cheap Friday night filler, horror has spent the last few years quietly rewriting the rules of what fills a cinema hall. Audiences are lining up in the thousands, not for a spectacle of superheroes or explosions, but for the promise of being genuinely, deliciously frightened.

Evil Dead Burn to Insidious: Horror films to look forward to in the second half of 2026

That appetite shows no sign of slowing down. The back half of 2026 is stacked with horror releases that range from franchise legacy titles returning for another round to auteur-driven originals built to unsettle rather than simply startle. Whether it is a demon-possessed reboot, a purgatorial haunting, or a werewolf stalking 13th-century England, here is what is coming to a theatre near you.

Evil Dead Burn

The sixth instalment of one of horror's oldest and most beloved franchises, Evil Dead Burn, arrives with a pedigree that fans will not want to miss. Sébastien Vaniček takes the director’s chair, while Sam Raimi, who helmed the original Evil Dead, returns as producer alongside longtime collaborator Rob Tapert. Billed as the franchise's most savage chapter yet, the film promises an all-new dose of carnage and demonic mayhem when it hits screens on 10th July.

Insidious: Out of the Further

Since its debut in 2010, the Insidious franchise has reportedly grossed more than $740 million worldwide, cementing itself as one of horror’s most enduring universes. The new entry, Insidious: Out of the Further, follows a young mother named Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, raising her daughter in the very house she grew up in. When Gemma discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm at the heart of the series, she also uncovers a far more dangerous ability: she can bring what lives there back with her. Once the demons realise what she is capable of, the real world becomes their playground. The film releases on August 21.

Resident Evil

The eighth film in the Resident Evil franchise arrives courtesy of Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind Weapons and Barbarian. This all-new story follows Bryan, a medical courier played by Austin Abrams, who finds himself caught in a non-stop fight for survival as one horrifying night spirals into chaos around him. Resident Evil is set to release on 18th September.

Clayface

Set within James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, Clayface takes a sharp turn into body horror. Tom Rhys Harries stars as a B-grade movie star who injects himself with an experimental substance to stay relevant, with predictably horrifying results. Directed by James Watkins, the film’s script comes from Mike Flanagan, best known for Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, giving the project serious horror credentials behind the camera.

Werwulf

Set in 13th-century England, Werwulf stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, with filmmaker Robert Eggers at the helm. Eggers, known for The Lighthouse, The Witch and The Northman, has described the film as the darkest thing he has ever written, by far. Given his track record for slow-burning, atmospheric dread, that is a statement horror fans will take seriously.

Between legacy franchises returning to their roots and auteurs pushing the genre into stranger, more unsettling territory, the second half of 2026 leaves little doubt that horror's box office dominance is far from over. The only question left for audiences is which nightmare to walk into first.

Also Read: Teaser of Evil Dead Burn promises a brutal new chapter of terror, watch

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