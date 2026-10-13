Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin has opened up about his emotional reaction to reading the script of Whalefall, the upcoming survival thriller from 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment. Based on Daniel Kraus’s bestselling novel, the film stars Austin Abrams, Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd. The film is set to arrive exclusively in Indian cinemas on Friday, October 16.

Josh Brolin recalls sobbing after reading Whalefall script; says “I didn’t just cry; i sobbed”

The story follows Jay Gardiner, played by Abrams, who ventures into the waters off California’s Central Coast to search for his deceased father’s remains. His underwater expedition takes a dangerous turn when he is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. With only an hour of oxygen remaining, Jay must find a way to survive, drawing on the lessons his father taught him.

Reflecting on his first experience reading the screenplay, Brolin spoke about how deeply the story affected him. “I slowed down when I was reading it because I didn’t want it to end,” says Brolin. “I finished it, I put it on my chest, I wrapped my arms around my chest, and I sobbed. I didn’t just cry; I sobbed, because it resonated with me so deeply, and it was poetic and visceral, and emotional.”

Brolin plays Mitt Gardiner, Jay’s father, whose influence remains central to the narrative. Producer Allan Mandelbaum explained the character’s importance to the story, saying, “Our story actually starts with Mitt,” explains producer Allan Mandelbaum. “He is the catalyst for Jay’s adventure.” Mitt is portrayed as a local diving legend, a member of the Monterey Dive Club, and a man with a deep passion for the sea.

Discussing his approach to the role, Brolin said, “Mitt is pretty tough as a father,” says Brolin. “I think of him as this seafaring, nautical-obsessed, Steinbeck-obsessed character, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been so willing and happy to dive into something. He is such a great character, and what I love about him is that he has a presence throughout the entire film, and he’s really driving the narrative.”

Mandelbaum also spoke about why Brolin was suited to the part. “Josh is the perfect guy to bring the essence of the character to life,” he said. “Josh is someone who rides motorcycles; he goes out on boats. He feels like an everyman in a way that really felt like the perfect fit for Mitt.”

Producer Brian Grazer highlighted the actor’s screen presence and confidence, adding, “Josh has a force, a presence, and a tremendous sense of confidence to be able to deal with stuff like that, and to be able to rise to that occasion, as he does in this film.”

Directed by Brian Duffield, Whalefall features a screenplay by Duffield and Daniel Kraus. The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Brian Duffield, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum, with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate and Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

Also Read : Josh Brolin opens up about his villainous turn in The Running Man and working with Edgar Wright

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