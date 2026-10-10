Bloodaxe teaser unveils a battle for Norway’s throne as it follows the rise of Erik Bloodaxe

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for Bloodaxe, its upcoming historical action series from Michael Hirst, the creator of Vikings. The streaming platform also announced the premiere date for the series, which will debut on January 20, 2027. The first season will comprise eight episodes, all of which will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Bloodaxe teaser unveils a battle for Norway’s throne as it follows the rise of Erik Bloodaxe

The announcement was made on October 10 at New York Comic Con, where Hirst, co-showrunner Horatio Hirst and cast members Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen and Levi Miller participated in a panel discussion moderated by Nerdist Editor-in-Chief Rotem Rusak. The panel offered audiences their first look at the series through a teaser trailer and teaser key art, while the creative team discussed the upcoming project.

Set in 10th-century Norway, Bloodaxe follows the rise of Erik Bloodaxe, played by Xavier Molyneux, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings, portrayed by Jessica Madsen. The narrative centres on their struggle to secure the Norwegian throne amid political rivalries, shifting alliances and violent betrayals.

As the conflict intensifies, the struggle for power draws in rival Scandinavian rulers and a powerful English king, placing the kingdom on the brink of war. The series combines historical power struggles with action and drama, exploring the ambitions and conflicts that shape the rise of its central characters.

The first season features an ensemble cast that includes Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte and Jesper Christensen alongside Molyneux and Madsen.

Bloodaxe Season 2 already in production

In a significant development ahead of its premiere, Bloodaxe has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production in Ireland. The early move signals Prime Video’s plans to continue the story beyond its initial eight episodes.

Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers. The other executive producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under O'Sullivan Productions, Steve Stark under Toluca Pictures, Arturo Interian, John Weber and Sheila Hockin. The series is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

With its focus on Norse history, royal rivalries and battles for power, Bloodaxe marks another historical drama from Michael Hirst, whose previous work includes Vikings. The series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on January 20, 2027, with all eight episodes of its first season arriving on the platform on the same day.

Also Read: Bloodaxe First Look: Vikings creator Michael Hirst’s new historical drama to premiere on Prime Video in early 2027

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