Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to release the horror film Other Mommy in Indian cinemas on October 9, 2026. Directed by Rob Savage, the film stars Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain in dual roles, including Bela’s mother and the sinister entity known as Other Mommy.

Other Mommy producer James Wan says horror genre is entering “a very exciting inflection point”

The film is based on Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel and follows Bela, a young girl who encounters a mysterious presence in her home that looks remarkably like her mother. As Bela develops a relationship with the entity, the situation takes a darker turn and she finds herself being pursued by the same presence.

Jay Duplass plays Bela’s father, Daddo, while Arabella Olivia Clark stars as Bela. The cast also includes Dichen Lachman as paranormal scientist Lois Anthony, Arian Moayed as family friend Uncle Frank and Karen Allen as Bela’s grandmother Ruth. Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver and Alec Secareanu also feature in the film.

James Wan on the changing horror genre

Producer James Wan, who has worked extensively in the horror genre, believes the landscape is currently undergoing a shift, with filmmakers exploring new ways to tell horror stories. “We’re at a very exciting inflection point in the horror genre, but also in cinema in general,” Wan said.

He pointed to the recent success of films and added, “With successes like Obsession and Backrooms you are seeing the next wave of filmmaking, and the next wave of filmmakers, who are making movies and telling stories that are connecting to a whole new generation."

Wan also spoke about the potential of horror to engage with concerns beyond the traditional genre framework.

“I am so excited about where we are going because horror is such a great commentary on societal fears and societal anxieties that we can do a lot of fun things that most other genres cannot,” he said.

Jessica Chastain in a dual role

In Other Mommy, Chastain takes on two connected roles, playing Bela’s mother as well as the unsettling entity that appears in her form. The film uses the relationship between the young protagonist and the mysterious presence to explore fear, paranoia and the uncertainty surrounding what is real.

The film is directed by Rob Savage, known for his work in the horror genre, with Wan producing alongside the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Other Mommy will release in cinemas across India on October 9, 2026.

Also Read: Spooky trailer of James Wan’s M3GAN unveiled, and it is nothing short of spine-chilling

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