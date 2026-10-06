Xavier Molyneux and Jessica Madsen lead the eight-episode saga set in 10th-century Scandinavia, with Season 2 already in production in Ireland.

Bloodaxe First Look: Vikings creator Michael Hirst’s new historical drama to premiere on Prime Video in early 2027

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look images of Bloodaxe, an upcoming historical drama from Vikings creator Michael Hirst. The eight-episode series is set to premiere globally on the streaming platform in early 2027 and will be available across more than 240 countries and territories.

Bloodaxe First Look: Vikings creator Michael Hirst’s new historical drama to premiere on Prime Video in early 2027

Created, written and executive produced by Michael Hirst, Bloodaxe is co-created with his son and co-showrunner Horatio Hirst. The series is set in the 10th century and follows the rise of Norse warrior Erik Bloodaxe and his wife Gunnhild, who is known as the "Mother of Kings". The story is set during their pursuit of power as they attempt to unite Norway amid political rivalries, betrayals and shifting alliances.

The narrative will also expand beyond Norway, bringing in monarchs from neighbouring Scandinavian kingdoms as well as King Athelstan of Wessex. The series is positioned as a story of war, political ambition and power struggles, while also incorporating elements of ancient prophecy.

Xavier Molyneux, who previously appeared in Vikings: Valhalla, plays the titular role of Erik Bloodaxe, while Jessica Madsen, known for Bridgerton, portrays Gunnhild. The cast also includes Levi Miller as Haakon the Good, Erik's younger half-brother; Jesper Christensen as Harald Fairhair, Erik's father and the first King of Norway; and Rod Hallett as Athelstan, King of Wessex.

Karlis Arnolds Avots plays warrior-poet Egil Skallagrímsson, while Alina Tomnikov portrays shield-maiden Greta. Rune Temte and Sisse Marie feature as Gorm the Old, King of Denmark, and Queen Thyra, respectively. The supporting cast includes Marc Rissmann, Kai Luke Brümmer, Arthur McBain, Mads Reuther and Saku Taittonen.

Prime Video had already renewed Bloodaxe for a second season in June 2026. Season 2 is currently being filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland, with Gard Løkke, Melina Åkerman, Kieran Bew, Sebastian Bull, George Burgess, Maddy Ambus, Steven Brand and Lasse Steen among the additions to the cast.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with O’Sullivan Productions and Toluca Pictures. Frederick E.O. Toye, whose credits include Fallout, Shōgun and The Boys, directs the opening episodes and also serves as an executive producer. Michael Hirst, Horatio Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Steve Stark, Arturo Interian, John Weber and Sheila Hockin are also executive producers.

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