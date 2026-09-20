Zaid Darbar opens up about working with father Ismail Darbar on ‘Main Pyaar Hoon Tera’: “My role was mainly to help bring dad’s vision to life”

‘Main Pyaar Hoon Tera’ brings together music composer Ismail Darbar and his son Zaid Darbar in a collaboration that combines their respective creative inputs. While Ismail Darbar has composed and sung the song, Zaid’s role involved helping shape the project’s visual and creative presentation while retaining the emotion of the original composition.

Zaid Darbar opens up about working with father Ismail Darbar on ‘Main Pyaar Hoon Tera’: “My role was mainly to help bring dad’s vision to life”

Speaking about his contribution to the song, Zaid explained that his primary focus was on translating his father’s musical vision for the audience without changing its core emotion.

“My role was mainly to help bring Dad’s vision to life and make sure the emotion of the song translated beyond just the music. When you’re working with someone like my father, there is already so much musical depth in what he creates. I wanted to complement that with a contemporary visual and creative approach while keeping the soul of the song untouched. The process was very organic - a lot of conversations, listening, experimenting and, most importantly, making sure we didn’t lose the emotion,” he shared.

For Zaid, the experience also offered a different perspective on his father’s work, particularly because Ismail Darbar stepped into the role of singer for his own composition. Having grown up around his father’s music, Zaid said hearing him perform the composition himself made the project particularly personal.

“Honestly, that was the most special part for me. I have grown up watching Dad create music but hearing him sing his own composition hits differently. You realise how much of his personality and emotion is actually present in his music. As his son, it’s emotional; as someone working on the project, it’s also inspiring because you get to witness a completely different side of the artist,” he said.

Zaid also identified the song’s evolution from an idea into something listeners could experience as one of the most rewarding aspects of the collaboration. He went on to add, “Definitely seeing the song evolve from something that existed in Dad’s heart and mind into something people can actually experience. For me, it’s not just another project - it’s my father’s first time presenting himself as a singer, and being able to be part of that journey is incredibly special. Seeing people connect with his voice and the emotion of the song is probably the most rewarding part for me.”

‘Main Pyaar Hoon Tera’ therefore marks a creative collaboration between father and son, with Ismail Darbar presenting his composition in his own voice and Zaid contributing to its contemporary visual and creative treatment.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman praises Ismail Darbar’s musical comeback with ‘Uss Khuda Se’; says, “We need you more in the Hindi film music scene”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.