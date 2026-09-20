The actor shared his excitement about taking the centre stage at the upcoming Abu Dhabi edition as he looks forward to celebrating Indian cinema.

Salman Khan is set to return to the IIFA stage for IIFA 2027, bringing his association with the international awards platform into another edition. The actor has spoken about his long-standing connection with IIFA and his plans to be part of the celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan to perform LIVE at IIFA 2027; says, “IIFA and I go back a long, long way”

Reflecting on his association with the awards, Salman Khan said, “IIFA and I go back a long, long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show, it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences who have given us so much love.”

The actor has previously performed at IIFA over the years and said that returning to Abu Dhabi holds particular significance for him. Salman also recalled his connection with the city and his memories associated with the IIFA celebrations there. “I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here. Yas Island has become a beautiful home for IIFA, and the energy that the audiences bring is something you can feel the moment you step onto that stage,” he added.

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Salman Khan further shared his anticipation for the upcoming edition, indicating that his return will involve a performance as well as participation in the celebrations surrounding Indian cinema. He went on to share, “After everything we have created together over the years, I am looking forward to coming back, performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with everyone. IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

IIFA 2027 will thus see Salman Khan return to a platform with which he has shared a long association. His comments also underline his connection with Abu Dhabi and Yas Island, where the event has previously been hosted.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for two major releases. He is set to star alongside Chitrangda Singh in Maatrubhumi, in which he will play an army warrior. The film has been in the pipeline for release for some time and marks his first collaboration with Singh.

Salman is also set to headline an untitled action film with Nayanthara. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the project is another major release in the actor’s upcoming lineup.

Also Read: Salman Khan praises The Revolutionaries; Bhuvan Bam says, “His support and validation is something I’ll always cherish”

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